Ahem.

No. That headline was meant to be clickbait. We at The Takeout have exactly zero fucks to give for April Foolery. April Fool’s Day is the absolute worst. It’s a day when the actual funny people working for companies disappear and instead we get a bunch of hilarious pranks workshopped and A/B tested to the point they are neither hilarious nor pranks. Here’s our list of the best worst brand-created April Fools jokes:

McDonald’s pissed off a bunch of Australians by announcing a “McPickle Burger” that doesn’t actually exist. The gag isn’t good. The fact that it made people mad is hilarious.

End of list.

Here are actual good things, just to repay you for your click on a list that is one-item long and stupid.

Baby goats on a slide!

David Hyde Pierce in this wordless Frasier sequence!

A dude blowing your mind with playing cards

A full-length concert of Prince circa Controversy

This thread about Butters! (Click through to read it, it’s perfect!)

The Cure’s Robert Smith dunking on the red carpet

Baddie Winkle!

Sail!



Michael B. Jordan fishing!

April Fool’s Day is bad. Michael B. Jordan fishing is good.

