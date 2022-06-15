Ask people what their favorite meal of the day is, and they will most likely say it’s breakfast. Me too. Yet when dining out, breakfast can be hit or miss. I have a theory about about why people accept mediocre food and service at this meal when they would never accept it at dinner: because all the food comes out at once and you can all eat together.

Eating breakfast at home does not always afford that luxury. There are many trips back and forth to the kitchen with delays as you make one kid’s eggs, the other kid’s eggs, get the toast, more coffee, some jam… on and on. By the time you sit down with your own plate, your food is warm to cold, some people are already finished, and you wish you had gone out instead, even if the breakfast at your local diner isn’t as good as homemade.

Still, breakfast spots can be more than something people settle for. With the right touches, they can be unforgettable. I’m here to help restaurants do a better job of doing a better job—and it’s not hard. I promise.