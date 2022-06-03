Every second counts

“You think cooking is a cute job, eh? ” Colette asks Linguini incredulously . “Like Mommy in the kitchen? Well, Mommy never had to face the dinner rush when the orders come flooding in and every dish is different and none are simple and all of them have different cooking times but must arrive on the customer’s table at exactly the same time hot and perfect. Every second counts, and you CANNOT BE MOMMY!” Colette is right, whether you’re a novice or a professional: timing is crucial in the act of cooking . M ultitasking is usually required so that everything is served hot and fresh . Practice makes perfect.