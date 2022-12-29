The Bear: Kitchen Meltdown

Kitchen Nightmare | The Bear | FX

While there are plenty of moments throughout The Bear that places the food front and center, it’s in episode seven, “Review,” that the artistry of the filmmaking shines. The episode provides a realistic depiction of what it’s like to work in a restaurant (and all the anxiety therein) while highlighting the arc and development of each of the ensemble’s characters. It’s a hard job to do in a 20-minute, single-shot episode, but it does it well.

The camera never cuts away, bobbing and weaving between the chefs as they prep for service, set up the dining room, and lash out at each other. Even more anxiety-inducing than the frantic moments of action is the brief downtime between each, when the characters try and fail to take a deep breath or actually taste that delicious doughnut that was smashed into the ground.

