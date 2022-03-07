Since first laying eyes on Saturday Night Live’s “Meatballs” sketch on Sunday morning, I have rewatched the four-minute video no fewer than 20 times. It’s endlessly entertaining, not just because of its complete originality—there’s a zero percent chance anyone else had this idea before it aired—but because meatballs are funny.

There’s just something about meat that sets up a joke for success, and SNL has long shown this theory to be correct—often involving some kind of musical number . Here are some of the funniest meat-inspired sketches from the show to prove it.