Giant Omelet Celebration

Every Easter in Bessières, France, since 1973, some of the most prestigious chefs in the country (and some from other parts of the world) gather to cook up 15,000 eggs as part of the Giant Omelet Celebration. It’s in honor of a legend that while Napoleon and his army were traveling through the town, he tried an omelet from a local chef that he loved. He ordered a giant omelet to be made with all the village’s eggs to be shared with the rest of his army. These days, the omelet is shared for free with whoever attends the festival, and i t’ s been replicated in sister cities across the world (including Abbeville, Lousiana) as a show of friendship between nations.