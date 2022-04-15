The Founder

This one’s all about the fast food, digging deep into the drama-filled battle for control of McDonald’s and the way Ray Kroc changed the future of fast food service and franchising forever, best portrayed in a scene showing the creation of the “speedy system.” Likely the most prestigious movie on this list, there were Oscar hopes for Michael Keaton’s performance. Ultimately, though, The Founder ended up getting most of its recognition from the very real AARP Movies for Grownups Awards with three nominations.