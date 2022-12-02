Trader Joe’s frequently combines my two favorite things: food and fun writing. The marketing copy on TJ’s packaging is often witty and enticing, and what’s inside the package is often equally enjoyable. At the holidays, that packaging pulls double duty as would-be groceries (and a lot of candy) are transformed into ideal gifts via colorful wrapping and seasonal tins. This, in turn, combines my next two favorite things, gift giving and efficiency, by letting me pick up some presents while I’m grocery shopping. Who doesn’t love knocking out two tasks at once?

Here’s a selection of Trader Joe’s treats under $10 that make great holiday gifts.