Don’t worry—this term has nothing to do with math. Calling out this number in a restaurant is commonplace, and it’s usually uttered by the person in charge of preparing food, like a chef or food prep person. If an item has been “eighty-sixed,” that means it has run out; there’s nothing left of it. This can sound like “eighty-six bacon!” or “eighty-six sesame bagels!” and indicates to the rest of the staff that the item is temporarily unavailable. Its origins are unknown, but it’s been in use for about a century. (An unruly customer can, by the way, be “eighty-sixed” too—meaning, they get thrown out.)