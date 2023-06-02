In a perfect world, multitasking wouldn’t have to exist, and we could direct every speck of our attention to the incredible salad in front of us without simultaneously filling out time-sensitive spreadsheets. However, the world is far from ideal, and baristas certainly learn how to develop a sort of muscle memory for doing ten things at once. Every passing second, hot drinks are getting colder and milks are losing their froth, so the tasks that require more time to complete have to be done first before attending to the smaller tasks. Some must even be handled a day ahead, like making cold brew concentrate, so it’s ready for the next morning. Restocking items, making new batches of iced tea, and tending to customers must all happen harmoniously, and none of it would get done without the barista brain’s keen ability to prioritize.