Food companies always seem to have disposable income for celebrity endorsements, and celebrities need the big checks that food companies can provide—it’s one of those capitalist symbiotic relationships. But just because big money is involved doesn’t mean that the endorsements make sense.
These collaborations drive revenue, especially among Gen-Z, who are more likely to buy a product if their favorite celebrity endorses it. According to The New York Times, combining a food item with a celebrity endorsement drives engagement on social media like TikTok and Instagram. Many of these endorsements are not creative, but rather a cynical combination of popular celebs and already well-known foods. (Just think about the waves of celebrity McDonald’s meals.) So in the spirit of weird collaborations, here are some of the oddest celebrity food endorsements.