10 of the Most Beautiful Fast Food Restaurants in the Whole World

Starbucks in Paris, France

What is a STARBUCKS in PARIS like? 😮 (The most beautiful in the world)

In the city of love sits one of the most romantic Starbucks locations in the world. The elegant chandeliers and ceiling art of this 19th century building on the Boulevard des Capucines takes sitting in a coffee shop to a new level. No question this spot would give you Emily in Paris Instagram vibes . A side from the fancy interior, the place also serves coffee and pastries that you would expect from any respectable coffee spot.