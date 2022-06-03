Sometimes my demon spawn—I mean wonderful children—will deign to sit at a restaurant and color the little placemat and eat while I eat a salad I didn’t have to prepare in peace and stare into the abyss. I’m fine. Sometimes restaurants serve floppy chicken nuggets that my child literally throws up onto the table. That is not fine.

While we all want to believe we’re going to make gorgeous, balanced, home cooked meals every day of the week, sometimes we’re traveling, out late running errands or coming back from a game, or simply can’t be bothered. It’s nice to know that, should you visit one of these big chains, there are options that can make your child happy, or at least fill their tummies enough to avoid a hunger meltdown. Here are some of the kids’ menus that don’t suck.