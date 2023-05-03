10 ‘French’ Foods That Aren’t Actually French

The French equivalent of the chocolate lava cake is the moelleux au chocolate, and while both desserts are gooey, chocolatey goodness incarnate, they are not quite the same. The moelleux isn’t as runny as the center of a chocolate lava cake; rather, the gooey part is more like soft tar (just go with it). Chocolate lava cake is usually baked for a shorter amount of time in a hotter oven, rendering the signature underbaked center. (Another method involves baking a cake around a center of frozen ganache, which melts in the oven.) The lava cake is most likely credited as French because when it rose to prominence during the 1980s, a French chef claimed a similar cake had already been on menus in France prior to its “invention” in the United States. The French version, it seems, was likely closer to moelleux.