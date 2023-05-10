10 French Dishes You Only Pretend to Know About, Explained

French Steak Tartare : Classic version + Vegetarian twist !

Steak tartare can be off-putting if you don’t know in advance that you’re going to be served raw meat—yet this is an essential part of it, and anyone who enjoys their burgers on the rare side would do well to give it a try. Composed of a single raw ground beef patty and topped with a raw egg yolk, steak tartare is usually served chilled or at room temperature. It’s seasoned with dijon mustard, capers, cornichons (those adorably tiny pickles), salt, and black pepper, and mixed with the yolk topping to create a richly flavored dish. It’s relatively simple to create, though most people perceive it as high-end food—which can certainly be true, as it’s safer to use pricey top-quality meat. If it sounds jarring to tackle a plate of uncooked beef, know that steak tartare usually comes with a side of roasted potatoes or bread to take the edge off.