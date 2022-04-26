I have always been bad at science. Not just bad, but wholly uninterested throughout my schooling years despite the fact that my dad was a high school biology teacher. It was a problem that plagued many of my dad’s students, so he often had to get creative to get his point across. By turning to food, he was able to not only teach valuable lessons about life sciences, but incorporate his own personal love for the culinary arts into his syllabi—after all, what are cooking and baking if not everyday science experiments?



My dad has since retired, but he still holds onto a stack of these kitchen-based assignments. Try these all-ages experiments with your kids in your home kitchen for some mini lessons that might even result in a scientifically derived snack (warning: not all the results are edible). But remember, even if you don’t have any children to share these experiments with, you’re never too old to learn.