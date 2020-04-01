Some comfy weeknight recipes to keep you busy (but not too busy)

Photo : Tom Werner ( Getty Images )

“None of us know what will happen tomorrow or a week from now,” writes Staff Writer Allison Robicelli, “but in the meantime, we can cut carrots into perfect little cubes. We can learn how to sear a steak. We can simmer stock for hours and make a pot of beans. We can pound at dough with our fists. We can make cookies and cakes and eat them all ourselves. We can do our very best.”

In times when weeknights feel like weekends and, regrettably, vice versa, The Takeout has compiled this roundup of recipes that can function as soothing, enjoyable diversions for home cooks of any level—without feeling like a slog. And if there are kids running around your house in a state of mounting restlessness, many of the steps involved in these recipes are simple enough that you can keep an eye on stray family members while you’re cooking, or let them help you at the stove.