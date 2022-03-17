We might have our disagreements about the ideal amount of cream cheese to spread on a bagel, but at least we can all agree that there’s something special about cream cheese itself. It’s soft, mild, and complementary to a host of different flavors. It adds silkiness and richness to a variety of recipes. And it’s something you should keep in your fridge for every conceivable occasion.

What follows are some of The Takeout’s most genius uses of cream cheese in appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Those sturdy little bricks of cream cheese in your fridge are begging to be put to delicious use, so use these recipes for inspiration.