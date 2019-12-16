In new twist on dine and dash, thief cooks his own meal before raiding cash register

Photo : FXQuadro ( iStock )

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m., an unidentified man broke into the Nam Cafe in College Station, Texas. He left some time later with some kitchen utensils and the contents of the cash register.



But before he did that, KBTX-TV reports, he spent about two hours hanging out. He got himself a drink. He cooked a meal. Essentially, he made himself at home. And when he left, he left the stove on.

Advertisement

Phuc Nguyen, owner of Nam Cafe, has sworn vengeance. The thief didn’t bother to cover his face, so he was captured by the security camera. Nguyen posted his picture on social media and has requested that anyone with information get in touch.