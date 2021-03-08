Let’s all revel in the name “Humphrey Yogart” just a bit longer

Left: Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah. Right: Humphrey Yogart owners Paula and Jim Sheftel in 2008. Photo : Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese ( Getty Images ) , Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times ( Getty Images )

Like many of us, Meghan Markle’s first job was in a frozen yogurt shop. Unlike most of us, however, she was employed at an institution with the fantastic, earth-shatteringly Hollywood-specific name of “Humphrey Yogart.” And unlike 99.9% of other Humphrey Yogart employees, Meghan Markle casually mentioned this fact to Oprah in a two-hour interview on CBS this weekend.

“My first job was when I was 13, at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart,” she said.

Granted, the fact that Meghan worked at a shop called Humphrey Yogart is not the biggest bombshell that was dropped by her or her husband during Sunday night’s interview, by any measure. The lengthy sit-down with Oprah covered such topics as depression, the tabloids’ racist coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s decision to step back and break away from palace life, a decision that has caused huge rifts within the Royal Family. But amid all these heavy, important revelations, the words “Humphrey Yogart” floated into the public consciousness like a balm, and Twitter was soothed by it.

And of course, it didn’t take long for the explainers to roll in. As MarketWatch put it, “A Sherman Oaks, California yogurt shop is about to get a royal wake-up call.” Aside from a few dark months in which the shop had to switch locations in 2016, Humphrey Yogart has operated continually in Sherman Oaks (just outside Los Angeles) since 1984, owned by husband-and-wife duo Jim and Paula Sheftel. Paula had owned and operated the cafe for several years before Jim first walked in as a customer. The story of their courtship, marriage, and co-ownership of Humphrey Yogart can be found on the business’ oddly and endearingly specific About Us page. If the Sheftels are half as delightful to work for as they are to read about, then we can only assume that teenage Meghan Markle had a great experience there.

This morning, we raise our coffee to you, Humphrey Yogart. May your phone ring off the hook with media inquiries and special orders, and may your froyo inspire the masses as much as your name.