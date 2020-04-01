Last Call: Let’s play with our food!

Photo : Petri Oeschger ( Getty Images )

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

It can be argued that boredom is a great source of creative inspiration, and nowhere has this been more clear in the past few weeks than on TikTok. We already showed our appreciation for the kid who dressed up his dad as Anton Ego from Ratatouille. And now we have this work of genius from Alex Becker (@juniperiz), who realized that there was something sort of musical about the sound of the tofu he was frying for his dinner, something sort of like... the 20th Century Fox movie intro?



Advertisement

Sure, why not.

And then there’s this, which, while not entirely on TikTok and not strictly food-related since the goats and boars are still alive, is a work of absolute genius:

What sorts of things have you been doing to keep yourself amused during this time of social isolation, also known as being stuck at home? If you have some novel playing-with-your-food suggestions for the rest of us, all the better.