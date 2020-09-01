ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
DQ mixes summer and hygge into Blizzard candles

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Dairy Queen
Dairy Queenicecreamcandles
DQ Blizzard candles
Photo: DQ

It’s that weird time of year when it’s ostensibly fall—apples! school! PSLs!—but the weather still feels like summer. You feel like you should be wanting pie and coziness and sweaters, but the cicadas are still buzzing and what your body actually craves is more ice cream, just like it has for the past three months.

So we would like to praise DQ for finding a way to truly embrace the spirit of this particular season: by selling Blizzard candles, the perfect mix of hygge and summer. (This is not to say that there might not be better mixes out there, but it’s a start.)

The candle collection drops Thursday, September 3, with six scents at $25 a pop. Coincidentally, they happen to match the fall Blizzard offerings: Pumpkin Pie, Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Brownie Batter, Choco Dipped Strawberry, and the latest addition to the family, Caramel Apple Pie. (How did it take them so long to come up with caramel apple pie, the very best thing about fall???) The Blizzards themselves are, of course, already on sale, because it’s still summer, no matter what the great marketing gods want you to believe, and you know you really want that sweet, sweet, freezing ice cream.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

