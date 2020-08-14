Does mixing alcoholic drinks make hangovers worse?

Picture how you feel the morning after you’ve indulged in a shot or two of whiskey. Now imagine that you had chased your whiskey with some tequila. It’s a cringeworthy thought—mixing alcohols like that can lead to a massive hangover the next day. Or so you’ve been told.
The idea that you’ll get a worse hangover if you mix different types of alcohol is a warning that we’ve all heard before. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. We spoke to experts to determine whether this claim is based in scientific fact, or whether it can be filed alongside “hair of the dog” in the anthology of dubious drinking advice. For the full investigation, head here.
DISCUSSION
I’ve primarily been a beer drinker for my entire alcohol drinking career. In my early to mid 20's I would sometimes throw shots of whiskey into the mix, and never seemed to suffer for it. I’m now in my late 30's and can still seemingly drink as much beer as I want with no ill-effects (although I rarely drink as heavily as I did 15 years ago), but if I throw even one shot of anything into the mix I feel like I was hit by a truck the next morning. There is probably no scientific reasoning to back this up, but it’s definitely my experience.