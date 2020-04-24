Wendy’s is giving out free chicken nuggets today—but only four of them per customer

Photo : Wendy’s

If you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans that have lost their jobs and yet you’re still craving the sweet, sweet taste of chicken nuggets, well then get yourself over to Wendy’s today because they’re giving four free chicken nuggets to anyone that shows up. You read that right: four entire chicken nuggets. No purchase necessary, no dubious contracts to sign, no DNA sample or collateral needed. TGIF indeed!



Facetiousness aside, I get that this is just a ploy to get me to the Wendy’s drive-thru in hopes that I’ll drop ten or twenty bucks on other stuff, as they’re well aware that I’m not the kind of person who can’t be satiated by four whole chicken nuggets. But does Wendy’s seriously think I’m going to put on a bra for the first time in a week just for four measly nuggets? At least give me a BOGO offer, or a deal where I can buy 100 nuggets for twenty bucks or something. I’d definitely put on a bra for 100 chicken nuggets. Maybe pants, too.