Marky Mark has been a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, and now he seems to be making big moves in tech. Wahlburgers, the restaurant chain owned by Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlberg, is ramping up use of AI technology to offer customers a curated menu based on demographics —and I am not here for it.

Tech site Giant Freakin Robot points out that Wahlburgers has had a connection to tech company Raydiant, which designs AI-assisted menu capabilities, for a while now; Mark Wahlberg became a strategic advisor to the company in 2020. Using both artificial intelligence and a camera built into the ordering kiosk, the newest technology will serve up a menu customized to the person ordering, taking into account factors such as their sex, their age, or even their mood as evidenced by a facial scan, reports Restaurant Business Online. While Wahlburgers clarified to Restaurant Business that the tech is not fully rolled out at any of the chain’s locations currently, it has been testing the capabilities at various sites.

I can only see this AI ordering system as a slippery slope, one that other restaurants should avoid. Not only is it bad for the customers, but it has the potential to be bad for the restaurants as well.

Customers don’t want to feel sorted into boxes

“ Here’s one way the partnership could work,” Restaurant Business explains. “ A customer walks up to a self-ordering kiosk that is outfitted with a camera. The camera, using SightCorp’s software, identifies the customer as a man, and the menu changes to show items men tend to order—in this case, burgers and chicken sandwiches.”

While Restaurant Business clarifies that this is just a “rudimentary” example, t he biggest issue with this aim for a more “ personalized dining experience ” is that it’s actually counterproductive to that goal. How does making statistical assumptions about a person and lumping them into a broad demographic (women, age 25-30, etc.) make anything more personal?

This is like when Salt Bae served tiny pink veggie burgers to his female restaurant patrons. It makes customers feel less catered to, not more.

AI is just another way to collect your personal data

On top of that, to think this technology won’t also wind up making inaccurate and even offensive assumptions about people based on race or ethnicity would be naive. The focus of this technology is to collect any and all consumer data that will help determine which menu items would best suit the “type” of person ordering. It’s not a stretch to think other attributes will eventually be factored into that data.

Much like Domino’s Mind Ordering App, this Wahlburgers ordering system is another opportunity for tech companies to store your biometric data. Normally I wouldn’t care that much about facial recognition; I use apps like Snapchat and Instagram, and my iPhone has had my exact facial features on record for years. But the goal of the scan, in this case, is to “customize” a purchasing experience for me, rather than unlock my devices or add dog ears to my head. And that leaves the door open for potential sexism, racism, and other types of discrimination as the technology tries to figure out what I want (instead of letting me just tell the restaurant what I want).

Customers might actually purchase less from an AI menu

Both Raydiant, the digital signage company behind these kiosks, and SightCorp, the software company behind the AI being used for these kiosks, boast that these features will allow restaurants to upsell and push offers on customers to increase sales. But couldn’t it just as easily go the other way? Is it possible that by serving up these “personalized” menus, restaurant risk doing themselves a disservice by limiting the amount of items a customer sees listed?

Maybe the kiosk will prevent or discourage me from viewing half of the starters menu because it thinks I like chicken tenders more than tots . And sure, maybe this time I happen to want tenders , but next week I might want those tots—because humans are complicated. I might not be thinking about the tot s on the Wahlburgers menu because I never knew it offered them in the first place, and I might head somewhere else to get them . Is this worth the “customization” offered by AI?

A self-serve kiosk for ordering and paying is enough. No one needs to be upsold by a machine telling them what they should want to eat. Especially not at your average burger joint.

