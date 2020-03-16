Food is delicious.

Disneyland donates its extra food after shutting down park

Marnie Shure
Photo: Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register (Getty Images)

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, closed its gates on Friday, announcing the entire park would shut down until the end of March due to COVID-19 concerns. This is a good preventative measure, and one that’s setting an example for other resorts and tourist destinations nationwide. But when a park that accommodates 65,000 visitors on a normal day (and can occasionally reach peaks of 80,000) suddenly closes to the public, what happens to all the food that’s been ordered to feed the crowds?

CNN reports that Disneyland has committed to donating its excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank, an organization committed to ending hunger in Orange County. The donation is well timed, since the food bank recently posted on its Facebook page, “We anticipate an ever-increasing need for food among low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes, and individuals as businesses and schools close.” Disneyland didn’t specify how much food it was giving away, but said in a statement that the donation included “dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals.” If any of these things are shaped like Mickey Mouse, all the better.

This is part of an ongoing relationship between the resort and the food bank: last year, Disneyland donated 20,000 meals to Second Harvest.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

