90-year-old Florida man arrested for feeding the homeless

Arnold Abbott sounds like the most courageous guy in Florida. Since 1991, he has been running a nonprofit called Love Thy Neighbor, which provides food to the homeless and otherwise vulnerable populations of Broward County, Florida. He’s had brushes with the law more than once, as authorities have attempted in the past to prevent him from serving food to the poor—but now Abbott is facing possible jail time.

WPLG, a Ft. Lauderdale CNN affiliate, reports that Abbott, 90, along with pastor Dwayne Black of the Sanctuary Church in Fort Lauderdale and Mark Sims of St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Coral Springs, has been charged this week with feeding the homeless in public, a violation that could mean possible jail time and a fine of $500. The charges come soon after the passing of new ordinances in Ft. Lauderdale that restrict food sharing, rules that, when combined with ordinances restricting storage of personal property in public, Abbott sees only as an attempt by officials to rid the city of its homeless population.

“I’m going to have to go to court again and sue the city of Fort Lauderdale—a beautiful city,” Abbott told WPLG. He also says he has no plans to stop feeding the poor, even in light of his possible jail time. “I don’t do things to purposefully aggravate the situation,” he said. “I’m trying to work with the city. Any human has the right to help his fellow man.”